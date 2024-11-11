PM Modi congratulates Dr. Ramgoolam on "historic win" in Mauritius, looks forward to strengthen "unique partnership"

New Delhi [India], November 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Dr Navin Ramgoolam on his historic electoral victory in Mauritius.

PM Modi in his wishes said that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership.

Notably, people in Mauritius cast their ballots in the parliamentary election on Sunday. The polls opened at 7 am (03:00 GMT) and closed at 6 pm (14:00 GMT) in the 12th election since independence from the United Kingdom in 1968.

The elections were held to choose legislators for the 62 seats in parliament, from a list of 68 parties and five political alliances.

On Monday, Pravind Jugnauth, the incumbent prime minister of Mauritius, conceded defeat in the parliamentary election, saying his political alliance is headed for a major loss, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

"L'Alliance Lepep is heading towards a huge defeat. I have tried to do what I can for the country and the population. The population has decided to choose another team. I wish good luck to the country," Jugnauth told reporters on Monday.

The 77-year-old Ramgoolam is the son of Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, who served as Prime Minister between 1995 and 2000 and from 2005 to 2014.

On Sunday, Ramgoolam voiced optimism that his bloc would secure victory and told the reporters, "We are heading towards a big victory tomorrow. The people are waiting for this liberation," Al Jazeera reported.

Notably, India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, an island nation in the Western Indian Ocean, anchored in shared history, demography and culture. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian-origin people comprise nearly 70% of the island's population of 1.2 million.

