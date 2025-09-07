PM Modi congratulates Guyana President Irfaan Ali on election victory, says looking forward to boost bilateral ties

New Delhi, Sep 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated President Irfaan Ali for his victory in the recently General and regional elections held in Guyana and said that he is looking forward to further strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries shaped in strong and historical people-to-people ties.

Taking to his official X account on Saturday, PM Modi said: "Heartiest congratulations to President Irfaan Ali on the resounding success in General and Regional elections. I look forward to further strengthening India-Guyana partnership anchored in strong and historical people-to-people ties."

Responding to PM Modi's congratulatory message on his official X account, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said: "I look forward to continuing to work with @narendramodi, the Government, and the people of India to further build our already strong and cordial relations."

India and Guyana share a long history of cultural and economic cooperation, with many Indians settling in Guyana during the British colonial era.

The two countries continue to enjoy robust people-to-people ties, as a large number of Guyanese citizens of Indian origin maintain close connections with their ancestral homeland.

Both nations have been collaborating on various initiatives, including economic cooperation, cultural exchange, and development projects.

The partnership is expected to grow stronger in the coming years, with greater focus on trade, investment, and technology.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, diplomatic relations between India and Guyana have existed since 1965, when a Commission of India was established in Georgetown in May 1965 and was made a full-fledged High Commission of India in 1968 after the country gained independence on May 26, 1966.

In 1998, Guyana became a member of the Organisation of Islamic Countries (OIC) despite its Muslim population being as low as 6.4 per cent, bringing it close to the Islamic world.

Earlier in July this year, The Indian High Commission in Guyana held a roundtable discussion titled 'India-CARICOM Cooperation in Resource Mapping, Climate Change and Agricultural Research & Development', reaffirming India's commitment to enhancing cooperation with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) member states in science and technology.

According to the Indian High Commission, the event was organised as a further step towards the implementation of various outcomes from the second India-CARICOM Summit held in Georgetown, Guyana, in November 2024, in which Prime Minister Modi offered assistance to the partner countries in CARICOM in multiple fields, including innovation, technology and trade.

During his visit to Guyana in November 2024, PM Modi addressed the second India-CARICOM Summit and envisioned a multifaceted partnership with innovation as an important pillar of India's partnership with CARICOM underlining cooperation and collaboration in the field of science and technology, particularly application of Indian space technology in resource mapping, climate change and agriculture, the High Commission said.

