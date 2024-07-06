PM Modi congratulates Iran's newly-elected president Masoud Pezeshkian on his electoral win

New Delhi [India], July 6 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly elected Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday.

PM Modi further expressed his eagerness to work closely with the newly elected Iranian President to further strengthen the country's long-standing bilateral relationship with India.

Taking on X, PM Modi wrote, "Congratulations @drpezeshkian on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region."

Congratulations @drpezeshkian on your election as the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Looking forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our warm and long-standing bilateral relationship for the benefit of our peoples and the region.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2024

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian secured a win in the presidential elections in Iran, CNN reported, citing Press TV.

Out of 30.5 million votes counted in Friday's runoff, Pezeshkian received over 16.3 million votes while his ultraconservative rival Saeed Jalili got more than 13.5 million votes.

According to election headquarters under the auspices of the interior ministry, the voter turnout was 49.8 per cent in the Iran's presidential elections, the report said.

Pezeshkian was elected in a second round of voting after he received the highest number of votes in the first round, ahead of Jalili. The first round witnessed lowest turnout for a presidential election since Iran was established in 1979.

He will become the president of a country that is facing rising international isolation, internal discontent, a spiralling economy and the prospect of direct conflict with Israel.

Snap elections were held in Iran after President Ebrahim Raisi died in a chopper crash along with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and other officials in Iran's remote northwest in May.

