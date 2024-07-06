PM Modi congratulates Keir Starmer, discusses India-UK FTA

New Delhi, July 6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended an invitation to newly-elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer for an early visit to India as both leaders agreed to work towards the early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

The two leaders spoke over phone as PM Modi congratulated Starmer on his and Labour Party's "remarkable victory" in the general elections.

"Pleased to speak with Keir Starmer. Congratulated him on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good," PM Modi posted on X after the call.

Both leaders recalled the historic relations between the two countries and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UK.

"Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic, and political development of the UK. The two sides agreed to continue to promote close people-to-people ties. Both leaders agreed to remain in touch," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.

