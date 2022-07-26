PM Modi congratulates new Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sent a congratulatory letter to Ranil Wickremesinghe after the latter got elected as the new president of Sri Lanka, reiterating that New Delhi will continue to back the island nation’s efforts for stability and economic recovery, the Indian mission in Colombo informed on Tuesday.India’s high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Tuesday handed over humanitarian aid worth more than Sri Lankan ₹3.4 billion ($9.4 million), donated by the government of Tamil Nadu, and met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as part of the Indian outreach towards the new leadership in Colombo.

“PM @narendramodi sent a congratulatory letter to H.E. President @RW_UNP on his election. PM reiterated that [India] will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of [Sri Lanka] for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and constitutional framework,” the Indian high commission said in a series of tweets. The letter also stated that PM Modi looked forward to working closely with Wickremesinghe for the “mutual benefit of people and strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between #India and #SriLanka”.During his courtesy meet with Gunawardena, Baglay conveyed the greetings from the leadership, government and people of India, and thanked the premier for his guidance in various capacities to strengthen long-standing and close bilateral relations in all areas of engagement. Baglay also thanked Gunawardena for his appreciation for India’s “unprecedented support to the people of Sri Lanka”, the high commission said in a separate set of tweets.

