PM Modi congratulates Patrick Herminie on his victory in presidential elections in Seychelles

New Delhi, Oct 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, extended his congratulations to Dr Patrick Herminie on his victory in the Presidential Elections in Seychelles.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the longstanding ties between India and Seychelles, expressing confidence that the bilateral relationship will strengthen further under Herminie’s leadership.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dr. Patrick Herminie on his victory in the Presidential Elections in Seychelles. The waters of the Indian Ocean are our shared heritage and nourish the aspirations and needs of our people. I am confident that our time-tested and multi-faceted relations will deepen and gain further momentum in his tenure as President. My best wishes to him for the tenure ahead,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Herminie, the Leader of Opposition and former Speaker of the National Assembly, secured victory in a closely contested runoff election, defeating incumbent President Wavel Ramkalawan. According to official results released early Sunday, Herminie received 52.7 per cent of the vote, while Ramkalawan garnered 47.3 per cent.

This election marks a significant political shift in the island nation, with Herminie pledging to focus on national unity, economic revival, and strengthening regional partnerships.

India and Seychelles have historically enjoyed strong diplomatic and strategic relations, with cooperation spanning maritime security, development projects, and capacity building.

Herminie, candidate of the largest opposition party in Seychelles, the United Seychelles, has won the presidential election by garnering more than 50 per cent of the votes, according to official results released Sunday by the country's electoral commission.

"Deeply humbled by the trust that the people have placed in me, I formally accept this mandate with gratitude, a profound sense of duty and an unshakeable faith in the strength and character of the Seychellois people," Herminie said after he was declared the president-elect.

Herminie, 62, served as the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles from 2007 to 2016.

Under the constitution, the presidential term lasts for five years. A candidate who secures more than half of the votes in the first round is declared the winner. If no candidate achieves this majority, the two leading contenders advance to a second round of voting.

The Indian Ocean archipelago proceeded to a runoff presidential election from Thursday to Saturday, after no candidate secured more than half of the votes in the first round in late September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor