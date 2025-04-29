PM Modi congratulates Persad-Bissesar on election win, cites historic ties with Trinidad and Tobago

New Delhi/Port of Spain, April 29 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended his congratulations to Kamla Persad-Bissessar for being elected the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

"Heartiest congratulations Kamla Persad-Bissessar on your victory in the elections. We cherish our historically close and familial ties with Trinidad and Tobago. I look forward to working closely with you to further strengthen our partnership for shared prosperity and well-being of our people," PM Modi posted on X.

In a remarkable political comeback, United National Congress' Persad-Bissesar defeated the incumbent People's National Movement (PNM) to reclaim leadership of the Caribbean nation.

The victory marks the 73-year-old's return to the post she previously held from 2010 to 2015. She remains the only woman to have served as Prime Minister of the twin-island country.

Speaking to an enthusiastic crowd of supporters late Monday following her victory, Persad-Bissessar expressed her commitment to fulfilling campaign promises and serving the nation.

"This victory is for the senior citizens to keep their pensions. This victory is for public servants to get their rightful salary increases. This victory is to reopen the children's hospital," she said.

"This victory is to once again give laptops to our children. This victory is to create over 50,000 jobs. And so, the victory is yours," she added, underlining her focus on welfare, employment, and education.

A respected attorney and seasoned political leader, Persad-Bissessar made history in 2010 by becoming the first woman to lead the UNC.

Despite internal challenges, high-profile resignations, and successive electoral setbacks, her leadership has helped the party regain prominence, especially among those seeking change and reform.

India and Trinidad and Tobago share a longstanding relationship rooted in history, culture, and a vibrant diaspora. Their connection dates back to 1845, when the first ship, Fatel Razack, brought 225 Indian indentured labourers to Trinidad.

Today, people of Indian origin make up nearly 42 per cent of Trinidad and Tobago's population, forming the largest ethnic group and playing a vital role in shaping the nation's political, economic, and social fabric.

The two nations have maintained strong diplomatic ties over the years with Persad-Bissessar making a landmark visit to India in 2012.

More recently, Prime Minister Modi and Keith Rowley have engaged in talks aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors. At the first India-Caricom Summit held in 2019, India announced a $150 million line of credit for renewable energy and climate-related projects across the Caribbean.

The Indian diaspora continues to act as a bridge between the two countries, reinforcing a relationship built on mutual respect, shared heritage, and a common vision for development.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor