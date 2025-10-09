PM Modi congratulates Trump on Gaza peace deal, reviews India-US trade talks

Washington, Oct 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a phone call with US President Donald Trump on Thursday, congratulating him on the success of the "historic" Gaza peace plan.

PM Modi also spoke to Trump about the “good progress achieved" in the ongoing trade negotiations between both countries.

PM Modi posted on X, “Spoke to my friend, President Trump and congratulated him on the success of the historic Gaza peace plan. Also reviewed the good progress achieved in trade negotiations. Agreed to stay in close touch over the coming weeks.”

The phone call comes on a day Israel and Hamas agreed on the first phase of the peace deal proposed by Trump. This is the second phone call between the two leaders in a span of one month. On September 16, Trump called PM Modi to extend greetings on his 75th birthday.

Prime Minister Modi, in a post on X, called Trump his “friend” and thanked him for the wishes.

“Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” PM Modi wrote.

President Trump had also posted on Truth Social, calling the phone call “wonderful”

“Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT,” he said.

After months of tensions, relations between India and the United States now appear to have stabilised as trade negotiations resumed between the two sides.

In late September, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

A statement by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said that the Indian delegation had “constructive meetings” with the US government on various aspects of the deal.

“Both sides exchanged views on possible contours of the deal, and it was decided to continue the engagements with a view to achieve early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Trade Agreement,” it added.

Last month, the United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer also called India’s approach in trade negotiations “pragmatic” and said the two sides are “trying to negotiate a deal.”

During a fireside chat at the Economic Club of New York, Greer spoke about the continuing negotiations with India.

“The Indians are being pragmatic. We have actually been having conversations with the Indians from day one of the administration on the trade side of the ledger. So, when you talk about a 50% tariff on India, half of that 25% is really the trade-related. It's the reciprocal tariff. It's where we're trying to negotiate a deal," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio in September.

After the talks, Rubio said that India is of “critical” value to his country and welcomed the ongoing trade interactions.

Jaishankar also posted on X, "Our conversation covered a range of bilateral and international issues of current concern. Agreed on the importance of sustained engagement to progress on priority areas".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor