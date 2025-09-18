PM Modi conveys India's readiness to support Nepal in efforts towards restoring peace, stability

New Delhi [India], September 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Thursday with Nepal's Interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki.

PM Modi extended condolences for loss of lives during the protests in Nepal and assured India's readiness in working towards strengthening special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal, as noted in the official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

"Prime Minister congratulated Prime Minister Karki on her appointment and conveyed best wishes on behalf of the Government and people of India", the official statement by the MEA said.

It noted that PM Modi extended heartfelt condolences for the tragic loss of life during the recent protests in Nepal.

"Prime Minister conveyed India's readiness to continue working closely to further strengthen the special ties between the two countries and India's full support to Nepal in its efforts towards restoring peace and stability, and for the progress of the people of Nepal", the MEA statement added.

Nepal's interim PM Karki thanked PM Modi for India's firm support to Nepal and reciprocated the Prime Minister's desire to further strengthen ties between the two countries.

As per the statement, PM Modi also extended felicitations on the occasion of the upcoming National Day of Nepal, and the leaders agreed to remain in touch.

"The Rt. Hon. Prime Minister Karki conveyed her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on his 75th birthday and appreciated the Indian Prime Minister for his message of solidarity. She further stated that, in response to the recent Gen Z movement, the election will remain the top priority of the present government, with a strong determination for accountable, responsive, and corruption-free governance, reflecting the aspirations of the youth. The Indian Prime Minister assured of full support and cooperation as per the priorities of the Government of Nepal," the statement from the Foreign Ministry of Nepal said.

Sushila Karki, Nepal's first woman Chief Justice and now the country's first woman Prime Minister, is backed by the Gen Z-led movement that has transformed Nepal's political landscape. This movement, referred to as the Gen Z revolution, resulted in 74 deaths when police used lethal force to suppress protests against the regime of KP Sharma Oli, who is currently in hiding.

Interim Prime Minister Karki will hold the position until the first week of March 2026, when elections are scheduled to take place to choose a new executive head, marking the end of her tenure.

The protests on September 8, primarily led by Gen Z youth activists, were sparked by growing frustration over corruption, lack of accountability, and the perceived failure of political elites, triggered by the Nepalese government's ban on social media.

The 73-year-old former Chief Justice of Nepal was sworn in as the interim Prime Minister on Friday following the widespread protests.

Her appointment came after protesters collectively endorsed her as their nominee for the interim position, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after the widespread demonstrations.

