PM Modi, Croatian PM hold wide-ranging talks to boost bilateral ties

Zagreb [Croatia], June 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb on Wednesday, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stating that the leaders engaged in "wide-ranging discussions on various aspects of the bilateral partnership."

According to the MEA, the two leaders reviewed key areas of cooperation including trade and investment, science and technology, defence and security, space, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people ties. They agreed on the substantial potential to enhance collaboration in infrastructure, ports and shipping, digitalization, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and hospitality.

The MEA further noted the increasing popularity of Indian culture, Indology, and Yoga in Croatia, calling it a key factor in bringing the peoples of both nations closer. PM Modi conveyed his greetings to yoga enthusiasts in Croatia ahead of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Prime Minister Modi's maiden visit to Croatia marks a historic moment, being the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Central European nation. The MEA described it as a milestone in the India-Croatia partnership, reflecting growing ties in the context of the India-EU Strategic Partnership.

In a press briefing, MEA Secretary (West) Tanmay Lal said one of the key outcomes of the visit was the signing of four MoUscovering cooperation in agriculture and allied sectors, science and technology, a cultural exchange program, and the extension of the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb.

"The two leaders then welcomed the signing of four documents... including a cultural exchange program and an MoU on Hindi Chair at University of Zagreb," said Lal.

PM Modi and PM Plenkovic also discussed strengthening bilateral trade and enhancing supply chain resilience. The MEA said both sides looked forward to the early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement to advance these objectives.

Addressing regional and global developments, the leaders exchanged views on current conflicts and security challenges. Counter-terrorism emerged as a key issue, with PM Modi thanking Croatia for its support and solidarity following the terror attacks in Pahalgam.

The two leaders also agreed to deepen innovation and entrepreneurship through the India-Croatia Startup Bridge Initiative, first launched in 2021. They committed to building on previous collaboration, especially in AI, green tech, and robotics, and to formulating a long-term Defence Cooperation Plan with a focus on training, military exchange, and defence industry partnerships.

Speaking on this cooperation, Lal said, "The leaders agreed to explore increased collaboration in defence, building upon the MoU that was signed two years ago."

In a joint statement, PM Modi said India would share its space experience with Croatia and promote academic collaborations. He added that Croatian companies would find opportunities in India's port modernization and coastal zone development under the Sagarmala Project.

"Our centuries-old cultural relations are the root of mutual affection and goodwill," said PM Modi. "We have decided to give more strength to our cultural and people-to-people relations. The MoU on the Hindi Chair at the University of Zagreb has been extended till 2030, and a new five-year cultural exchange program has been prepared."

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the Croatian government for the warm welcome and noted that both India and Croatia are guided by shared values such as democracy, pluralism, and the rule of law.

"It is a happy coincidence that the people of both India and Croatia have given us the opportunity to serve a third consecutive term," he said.

