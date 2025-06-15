PM Modi, Cyprus President Christodoulides attend Business Roundtable in Limassol

Limassol [Cyprus], June 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, attended a business roundtable event on Sunday. Upon his visit to the country, President Christodoulides called PM Modi's visit historic and "a new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits."

Earlier in the day, while sharing the events that PM Modi will attend, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Our ties with Cyprus are historic, warm, and enduring. Today, on arrival at the airport, he was received by the President of Cyprus. This is reflective of how strong our ties are. This was a special gesture from the Cyprus side."

He said the business roundtable would discuss ideas for strengthening the India-Cyprus business partnership. Notably, MEA Spokesperson Jaiswal said that the business partnership would explore newer areas of engagement such as "data, innovation, digital payments, shipbuilding, ports".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora in Limassol, as he arrived in Cyprus as part of his three-nation tour.

PM Modi was seen being greeted by the diaspora with bouquets as he arrived at his hotel and the Prime Minister also engaged with the diaspora, exchanging greetings and acknowledging their support.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Indian community for their affection. He wrote, "I thank the Indian community for the affection. India will keep working to deepen ties with Cyprus in the times to come."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1934266080849265045

He also shared the highlights of the day in a post on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1934282803669082529

In a post on X, the President of Cyprus too extended a warm welcome to PM Modi. Calling it a "historic visit", he said that the visit would see a new chapter in the India-Cyprus partnership.

"Welcome to Cyprus Prime Minister @narendramodi! Here, at the EU's southeastern frontier and gateway of the Mediteranean. A historic visit, A new chapter in a strategic partnership that knows no limits. We make a promise to advance, transform, prosper more. Together Cyprus-India-EU"

https://x.com/Christodulides/status/1934219231899377982

EAM Jaishankar upon arrival in Lacarna, met the Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos and underscored how the visit by PM Modi would deepen the lonstanding bilateral ties.

He wrote on X, "Delighted to meet FM @ckombos of Cyprus on my arrival at Larnaca. Confident that PM @narendramodi's visit to Cyprus will deepen our longstanding bilateral ties and the India - EU partnership."

https://x.com/DrSJaishankar/status/1934270813794095154

PM Modi, accompanied by a large delegation of around 100 officials, is visiting Cyprus at the invitation of President Nicos Christodoulides.

The visit holds significance as Cyprus has been a consistent supporter of India's positions on Kashmir, cross-border terrorism, and reforms in the United Nations Security Council. Cyprus takes over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union from January 1.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union.PM Modi's visit follows an invitation extended to him by Christodoulides and comes eight years after then-President Nicos Anastasiades visited India.

