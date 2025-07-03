PM Modi dedicates Ghana's highest state honour "to enduring friendship, shared values" with India

Accra [Ghana], July 3 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Parliament of Ghana and dedicated the prestigious "Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana" conferred on him to the enduring friendship and shared values between the two countries.

PM Modi was conferred with The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana, the country's highest civilian honour, by President John Mahama on Wednesday. PM Modi thanked Ghana's President for the honour and called it a "matter of immense pride".

During his address to the country's Parliament, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the African nation on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians and noted the emotional connection to the award.

"Last evening was a moving experience. Receiving your national award from my dear friend, President Mahama, is an honour. I will always cherish this. On behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India, I thank the people of Ghana for the award. I dedicate it to the enduring friendship and shared values between India and Ghana," PM Modi said.

He hailed the West African nation for its enduring commitment to democracy, dignity, and resilience, calling it a "beacon of inspiration" for the African continent.

"It is a privilege to be in Ghana, a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity and resilience. As the representative of the world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians," the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting the deep cultural and historical connections between the two nations, he praised Ghana not only for its natural wealth but also for the warmth and strength of its people.

"Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil but as much for the warmth and strength in your heart. When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that stands with courage that rises above history that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly makes Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Nkrumah Memorial Park in Ghana's Accra and paid tribute to Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's founding President and a revered leader of the African independence movement.

"Earlier today, I had the honour of paying tribute to our visionary and statesman and the beloved son of Ghana, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. He once said that the forces that unite us are greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart. His words continue to guide our shared journey..." the Prime Minister said.

During his visit, he was accompanied by the Vice President of Ghana, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. The Prime Minister laid a floral wreath and observed a moment of silence in honour of Dr Nkrumah's lasting contributions to freedom, unity, and social justice.

Ghana marks the first stop on PM Modi's five-nation tour from July 2 to 9, which includes visits to Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over 30 years. The trip is expected to deepen the India-Ghana partnership and signal New Delhi's continued engagement with Africa and the Global South.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor