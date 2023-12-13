PM Modi demonstrated resolve to make climate action collaborative process: Environment minister at COP28 closing

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Wednesday said through India's G20 Presidency, Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated his resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that 'leaves no one behind'.

Addressing the COP28 closing plenary session in Dubai on Wednesday, the Union minister said the world came together at the event for climate action " to display positive collaboration and camaraderie for an action-oriented approach towards a greener and healthier planet".

"Through its G20 Presidency steered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India displayed the resolve to make climate action a collaborative process that leaves no one behind," Yadav said.

At COP28, India extended the same spirit as enshrined in the principle of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is a family), Yadav said at the closing session, according to an official release.

He added that India congratulated UAE's COP Presidency for its "fairness, transparency and free exchange of thought".

"We support the proposal of the Presidency on the COP decision document while reiterating the fundamental principles enshrined in the Paris Agreement to take action for global good in accordance with national circumstances," the Union Minister added in his address at the summit's closing on Wednesday.

The minister was also quoted as saying in the release that the determination shown at COP should also substantiated be with means to bring it to fruition.

"This must be based on the principles of equity and climate justice, which is respectful of national circumstances, and where the developed countries take the lead based on their historical contributions," the Union Minister said.

He added that under PM Modi, India has already achieved its climate objectives set for 2030 and revised them upwards, affirming continued commitment.

"India will continue to walk this path with utmost responsibility, and show how economy and ecology can go hand in hand," Yadav said.

The minister added that the world has concluded decisions on important items such as the Global Stocktake, and The Global Goal on Adaptation, adding that, while this COP is outlining ambitious actions, "India urges that such determination is also substantiated with means to bring it on the ground. The way ahead, as underlined by PM Modi, must be based on equity and climate justice".

He also conveyed India's compliments to the UAE for its efforts and leadership in organising this conference.

"This was a historic COP in which on the first day itself, a decision regarding the operationalisation of the Loss and Damage Fund was finalised," he added.

