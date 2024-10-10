PM Modi departs for Laos to attend ASEAN-India, East Asia Summits

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday morning has departed for a two-day visit to Laos to attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit.

PM Modi's visit to Vientiane for a two-day visit comes at the invitation of his Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East), Jaideep Mazumdar, emphasised that India places immense value on all ASEAN-related mechanisms and asserted that the meeting will chart the future course of the India-ASEAN relationship.

While addressing a special briefing on PM Modi's visit to Laos on Wednesday, Mazumdar said, "Prime Minister Modi will be travelling to Vientiane in Lao PDR, for the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Lao PDR, Sonexay Siphandone. The visit will be over 10th and 11th October. We attach great significance to all ASEAN-related mechanisms. This will be the Prime Minister's tenth attendance at the ASEAN-India Summit."

Highlighting the significance of the meeting, Mazumdar added, "The significance of this particular summit will be that it is the tenth anniversary of the Prime Minister's Act East policy. The PM, along with other heads of state in the governments of ASEAN countries will review the relations progress between India and ASEAN and he will chart the future direction of our relationship."

The MEA official further underscored the support for the theme of 'connectivity and resilience' and said connectivity is a very important pillar of New Delhi's engagement with ASEAN.

"We will be expressing our support for the chair's theme which is connectivity and resilience...Connectivity is a very important pillar of our engagement with ASEAN. As much as 20 per cent of the Indian diaspora worldwide lives in ASEAN countries," he said.

"We have direct flights with seven ASEAN countries. We expect that before the end of the year, we will have direct flight connectivity with two more ASEAN countries... ASEAN is among our top trade and investment partners of India..."Speaking on the East Asia Summit, Mazumdar said that the East Asia Summit mechanism aims to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he said.

Prime Minister Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the two Summits.

Moving on to the East Asia Summit, which encompasses 10 ASEAN countries and eight partners, Australia, China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea, New Zealand, Russia and the United States. Timor-Leste will also be a partner as an observer," he said.

"This mechanism has been in existence since 2005. And it is to build strategic trust in the region, promote peace and stability and prosperity for the region."

He added, "In the East Asia Summit, the PM announced the Indo-Pacific Ocean Initiative (IPOI)... We work closely with ASEAN countries on this. Three ASEAN countries Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore and three East Asia partners US, Australia and Japan are our partners in the IPOI."

He added that the revival of Nalanda University of Bihar is also an East Asia Summit initiative.

He said,"The revival of Nalanda University is also an East Asia Summit initiative as you know that the PM inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University very recently," Mazumdar said.

Mazumdar also informed about the bilateral meetings of PM Modi during the upcoming summit. "The PM will have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Lao PDR. We have very close, friendly, historical and civilizational relations with Lao PDR."

The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation.

On the other hand, the East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance.

