PM Modi discusses women empowerment, welfare of fishermen with Sri Lankan counterpart

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met Sri Lankan counterpart Harini Amarasuriya and discussed education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation, and the welfare of fishermen.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen. As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense importance for the prosperity of our two peoples as well as the shared region."

Glad to welcome Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ms. Harini Amarasuriya. Our discussions covered a broad range of areas, including education, women's empowerment, innovation, development cooperation and welfare of our fishermen. As close neighbours, our cooperation holds immense… pic.twitter.com/5ARYRVl5Ts— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 17, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

On Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya and discussed ways to bolster cooperation between the two countries. In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleased to meet PM Harini Amarasuriya of Sri Lanka this morning in Delhi. Discussed India's continued support to Sri Lanka and strengthening our cooperation in education & capacity building."

Speaking toabout the purpose of her visit, Prime Minister Amarasuriya said it was aimed at "further increasing and strengthening our (India-Sri Lanka) relationship."

The Sri Lankan leader, who is on her maiden visit to India as Prime Minister, also visited Hindu College in New Delhi, where she once studied. During her interaction with students, she reflected on her time at the institution and expressed optimism about the country's youth, saying, "It is lovely to be back. It is lovely to see the current students. I become so hopeful when I see them."

Addressing students at the University of Delhi, Amarasuriya called for transforming political culture by rooting out corruption and nepotism while encouraging young citizens to remain engaged in politics. "Let's change what we don't like about politics, the cultures of some political parties, the corruption, the nepotism, the distance from normal, ordinary citizens. Let's change that, but don't reject politics, because without politics, you won't be able to change the world, and that's what we have to do," she said.

She also praised India's progress in digital governance, calling it an example for other countries to follow. "I think India has done that amazingly well. The digitalisation of governance systems is transforming the public sector. I think India is actually an excellent example of how digitalisation can lead to more accountable governments, more accessible, transparent systems," Amarasuriya added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor