PM Modi embarks on 3-nation tour, says opportunity to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism

New Delhi, June 15 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday released an official statement before embarking for the three-nation tour of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. He said this is an opportunity to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Taking to his official X account, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Today, I will embark on a three-nation tour to the Republic of Cyprus, Canada and Croatia. On June 15-16, I will visit the Republic of Cyprus at the invitation of President Nikos Christodoulides. Cyprus is a close friend and an important partner in the Mediterranean region and the EU. The visit provides an opportunity to build upon the historical bonds and expand our ties in the areas of trade, investment, security, technology and promote people-to-people exchanges."

"From Cyprus, I will travel to Kananaskis, Canada, to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Mark Carney," the Prime Minister said in the statement on X.

"The Summit will provide space for exchange of views on pressing global issues and the priorities of the Global South. I also look forward to engaging withleaders from partner countries," the statement added.

"On June 18, I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest."

This three-nation tour is also an opportunity to thank partner countries for their steadfast support to India in our fight against cross-border terrorism, and to galvanise global understanding on tackling terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, PM Modi said in the statement.

Manish, High Commissioner of India to Cyprus, said, "The visit is going to be a historic visit for several reasons. It is after over two decades that a Prime Minister from our country is coming, and this would be the first visit of the Prime Minister (Modi) to this country... I think the most significant outcomes will be in trade, technology, tourism and investment. We will also discuss defence and security cooperation, business and people-to-people contact as well as global and regional discussions..."

"At the invitation of the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, PM Modi will pay an official visit to Cyprus on June 15 to 16. This will be the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Cyprus in over two decades," the MEA said.

In Nicosia, PM Modi will hold talks with Christodoulides and address business leaders in Limassol.

Cyprus had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and indicated that it would raise the issue of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan at the EU-level discussions.

The visit will be timely as Cyprus is set to take over the Presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026.

The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union, as per the MEA.

In the second leg of his visit, PM Modi will travel to Kananaskis to participate in the G7 Summit, his sixth time in a row. On June 6, PM Modi received a call from Canadian PM Carney inviting him for the summit.

While PM Modi will have a meeting with his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney, his other bilateral engagements are still being worked out, official sources said.

PM Modi will also come face to face with US President Donald Trump for the first time since their meeting in February this year.

The visit to Cyprus is significant also as it comes in the middle of India's tensions with Turkey over the latter's support to Pakistan.

Ankara's recognition of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the northern region that was seized by Turkish forces in 1974 and differences over gas exploration rights in the Eastern Mediterranean remain a constant source of tensions between Turkey and Cyprus.

"At the summit, the PM will exchange views with leaders of G7 countries, other invited outreach countries and heads of international organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and Quantum-related issues," said the government in its announcement.

For the final leg of his tour, PM Modi will undertake an official visit to Croatia on June 18.

This will be the first ever visit by an Indian PM to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," said the government.

