PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding China visit for SCO Summit

Tianjin (China), Sep 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his two-day visit to China, during which he held several significant meetings with various world leaders - including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin - and also attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, on Monday.

"Concluding a productive visit to China, where I attended the SCO Summit and interacted with various world leaders. Also emphasised India’s stand on key global issues. Thankful to President Xi Jinping, the Chinese government and people for the successful organisation of this Summit," Prime Minister Modi posted on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi participated in the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), held in Tianjin. The Summit witnessed productive discussions on SCO development strategy, reform of global governance, counter-terrorism, peace and security, economic and financial cooperation, and sustainable development.

He also held a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit on Monday. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including space, trade, security and culture.

Addressing the Summit, Prime Minister highlighted India’s approach to strengthening cooperation under the SCO framework. In this regard, he noted that India seeks greater action under three pillars – Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. Emphasising that peace, security and stability remain key to progress and prosperity, he called upon member countries to take firm and decisive action to fight terrorism in all its manifestations. Prime Minister underlined the need for coordinated action against terror financing and radicalization. Thanking member countries for their strong solidarity in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, he emphasised that there should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism and urged the group to hold countries who perpetrate and support cross-border terrorism accountable.

Highlighting the role of connectivity in fostering development and building trust, Prime Minister stated that India strongly supported projects such as Chabahar port and International North-South Transport Corridor. He also spoke about opportunities in the fields of start-ups, innovation, youth empowerment and shared heritage, which must be pursued under the SCO umbrella. Prime Minister proposed commencing a Civilisational Dialogue Forum within the group to foster greater people-to-people ties and cultural understanding.

Prime Minister Modi also expressed support for the reform-oriented agenda of the group. In this regard, he welcomed the setting up of centres to deal with organised crime, drug trafficking and cyber security. He called for a similar approach by the group to reforming multilateral institutions, including the United Nations.

Prime Minister thanked President Xi Jinping for his warm hospitality and congratulated him for the successful organisation of the Summit. He also congratulated Kyrgyzstan on taking over the next Presidency of SCO. At the conclusion of the Summit, the SCO Member countries adopted the Tianjin Declaration.

