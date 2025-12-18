PM Modi emplanes for New Delhi after concluding three-nation visit

Muscat [Oman], December 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emplaned for New Delhi after concluding his visit to Oman, marking the final leg of his three-nation overseas engagements.

The significance attached to the visit was underscored as PM Modi was seen off at the airport by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, reflecting the importance the Omani leadership placed on the bilateral engagement.

The visit was highlighted by a major diplomatic moment, with PM Modi being conferred "The First Class of the Order of Oman," the Sultanate's national honour, making it the 29th international civilian award received by him.

PM Modi had arrived in Oman on Wednesday and was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik at Al Baraka Palace in Muscat, where the two leaders launched a series of bilateral engagements aimed at strengthening ties between India and Oman.

Building on these initial interactions, the engagements progressed on Thursday into formal talks between the two leaders, during which India and Oman signed a free trade agreement, marking a significant step forward in advancing their strategic partnership.

During the bilateral meeting, both sides welcomed the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), affirming that the pact would deepen economic cooperation and further strengthen the India-Oman strategic partnership.

"The agreement will increase the trade between India and Oman, boost investment, catalyse economic diversification, unlock opportunities in all major sectors of the economy, enhance economic growth and generate employment," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"For people, CEPA means more jobs, better market access for businesses, stronger supply chains and greater economic opportunities on both sides," Jaiswal added.

Elaborating on the broader outcomes of the discussions, the MEA spokesperson said that PM Modi and Sultan Haitham had "exchanged views on a wide range of topics, including defense and security, trade and investment, energy and agriculture, technology and emerging and new fields, culture and people-to-people relations, and more."

According to Jaiswal, the leaders also deliberated on regional and global issues, details of which he shared in a post on X.

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi also participated in the India-Oman Business Forum, where he highlighted several reforms undertaken by India over the past 11 years, noting that these measures have contributed to making the country one of the most competitive markets globally.

The Oman visit formed the concluding leg of a three-nation overseas engagement, reflecting PM Modi's sustained focus on West Asia as a strategic priority for New Delhi. In recent years, PM Modi has visited several countries in the region, including the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Oman.

As part of the broader overseas engagements, PM Modi also undertook a two-day visit to Ethiopia, where he was conferred the Great Honour "Nishan of Ethiopia." During that visit, India and Ethiopia on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to a "Strategic Partnership," signalling a deeper level of cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, during the Jordan leg of the visit, PM Modi met King Abdullah II and held a series of official engagements with the Jordanian government and members of the business community, further strengthening diplomatic and economic ties.

