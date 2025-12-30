PM Modi expresses concern over targeting of Russian President's residence, calls for diplomatic efforts to end war

New Delhi [India], December 30 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed his deep concern over reports regarding the targeting of the residence of the Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Novgorod Region, which Moscow claims had been launched by Ukraine as the conflict between the two nations continues amid peace talks.

In a post on X, PM Modi urged all parties to prioritise diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict and to avoid any actions that could undermine them.

"Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation. Ongoing diplomatic efforts offer the most viable path toward ending hostilities and achieving peace. We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," PM Modi said in his post on X.

The Prime Minister's remarks come after Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that Kyiv carried out a drone attack on the state residence of President Putin in the Novgorod Region overnight on December 29, deploying 91 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as reported by TASS.

According to TASS, Lavrov confirmed that all drones were successfully intercepted and destroyed, with no casualties or property damage reported.

He also warned that Moscow will respond to the attack and that the timing and targets of Russia's retaliatory measures have already been determined.

Despite the assault, Lavrov emphasised that Russia does not intend to withdraw from the ongoing negotiations to resolve the Ukrainian conflict. However, the incident will prompt a review of Moscow's negotiating stance, TASS reported.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has rejected Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's claims, calling them "fabrications" and saying Ukraine will not take steps to undermine diplomacy.

"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer. This alleged "residence strike" story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war. Typical Russian lies. Furthermore, the Russians have already targeted Kyiv in the past, including the Cabinet of Ministers building," Zelenskyy stated in a post on X.

Zelenskyy said the claim was an attempt to undermine his efforts to achieve peace, calling it "another lie from the Russian Federation".

This comes after US President Donald Trump hosted his Ukrainian counterpart at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Sunday, aimed at continuing the peace talks to end the four-year-long running war.

