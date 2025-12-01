PM Modi expresses condolences to Sri Lankan President over loss of lives due to Cyclone Ditwah, assures India's continued support

New Delhi [India], December 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held telephone conversation with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Monday and expressed condolences on the loss of lives and widespread devastation in Sri Lanka in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

He conveyed that the people of India stand in firm solidarity and support with the people of Sri Lanka in this hour of need, according to a PMO release.

President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material. He also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India's timely and effective response efforts.

Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India's continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons.

He assured that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the 'First Responder', will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu on November 28 to provide urgent Search & Rescue and Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR) support to Sri Lanka in the wake of the Cyclone.

In coordination with the Sri Lankan authorities, the Government of India immediately handed 9.5 tons of emergency rations from two Indian Navy Ships in Colombo, deployed three Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting another 31.5 tons of relief materials including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, ready-to-eat food items, medicines and surgical equipment, two BHISHM cubes along with 5 persons medical team for on-site training, and 80 persons special Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to assist in rescue efforts.

India also despatched another 12 tons of relief supplies on-board Indian Navy Ship Sukanya (at Trincomalee) and a total of 53 tons of relief material has been handed over.

According to an official release, Chetak helicopters from INS Vikrant and MI-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force, in coordination with the Sri Lankan Air Force, conducted extensive rescue operations, airlifting stranded people, including pregnant women, infants, and those critically injured. Rescued persons included nationals of Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, United Kingdom, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

NDRF teams have been carrying out search-and-rescue operations in various severely affected and isolated regions of Sri Lanka, assisting flood-hit families and ensuring their immediate safety. A total of 121 persons have been rescued and assisted in these combined operations, which are continuing.

Evacuation of Indian nationals stranded due to Cyclone Ditwah was also undertaken via three special Indian Air Force flights and three commercial flights, with a total of around 1,500 stranded Indians already brought back.

The release said that guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to be the First Responder, standing firmly in solidarity with the Government and people of Sri Lanka in this time of need, and remains committed to supporting the on-going rescue, relief and early recovery efforts.

