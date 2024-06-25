PM Modi expresses full support for success of SCO Summit in Kazakhstan in call with President Tokayev

New Delhi [India], June 25 : In a telephonic conversation with Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his full support for the success of the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Astana.

During the conversation, the two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral strategic partnerships.

Meanwhile, Kazakh President Tokayev also extended his wishes to PM Modi for getting re-elected for a third consecutive term.

"President Tokayev warmly congratulated the Prime Minister on the successful conduct of the largest democratic exercise in the world and his re-election for a historic third consecutive term. The Prime Minister thanked him for his warm felicitations," the Prime Minister's Office said in an official release.

The Prime Minister conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana, and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan's leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation.

"Had a good conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Thanked him for warm wishes on the success in the elections," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

"Reiterated the commitment to advance our Strategic Partnership with Kazakhstan. Conveyed India's full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit," he added.

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) is an intergovernmental organisation established in 2001. The SCO has India, Russia, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan as its members.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.

