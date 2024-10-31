PM Modi expresses happiness on Thailand PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra's gesture, extends Diwali wishes

New Delhi [India], October 31 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his happiness on the gesture of Thailand Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra. H.E. PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra, inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival 2024, on October 30, at Pahurat, Little India, Bangkok, according to Prime Minister's Office.

PM said it will deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Delighted by PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra's gesture. My best wishes for the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival. May it deepen the cultural bonds between India and Thailand."

Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Thailand stated that the festival will continue till November 3 where the visitors from all faiths and walks of life can experience India's rich spiritual diversity.

"PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated the Amazing Thailand Diwali Festival 2024 today in presence of Ambassador Nagesh Singh, former PM Srettha Thavisin, Minister of Tourism & Sports Sorawong Thienthong and Governor of Bangkok Chadchart Sittipunt at Pahurat, Little India, Bangkok. A cultural troupe from India Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) presented vibrant folk dance from Rajasthan at the event. A weeklong Diwali Festival is being held for the first time in Bangkok in collaboration with Indian Embassy in Thailand, Tourism Authority of Thailand, @bangkokbma and Indian diaspora associations. The Festival will continue till 3 November where the visitors from all faiths & walks of life can experience India's rich spiritual diversity. The Festival also showcases cultural activities and cuisines from different parts of India and Thailand. Enthusiastic celebration of Diwali in Bangkok is a symbol of deep and ever growing cultural and people to people connect between India and Thailand."

The One World Trade Center in New York which is the tallest building in the US, on Wednesday lit up in colours in the occasion of Diwali.

The building displayed 'diyas' as the US celebrated Diwali.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York stated, "Shubharambh of Diwali with the tallest building in the USA, One World Trade Center lighting up in radiant colors! Here's to a festival of lights that shines across the globe!"

Earlier, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti danced to the popular song "Tauba Tauba" during Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in Delhi.

