PM Modi extends Hanukkah greetings to Netanyahu

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Hanukkah greetings to Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and people across the world celebrating the festival.

PM Modi wished that the radiance of the festival illuminates everyone's lives with hope.

"Best wishes to PM Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah. May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" PM Modi said in a post on X.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday extended Hanukkah greetings to Israeli Foreign Minister Gidon Sa'ar and the global community celebrating the festival.

Sa'ar thanked "dear friend" Jaishankar for his wishes.

"Thank you, S Jaishankar, dear friend, for your warm Hanukkah wishes and your kind words."

Meanwhile, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar extended Hanukkah greetings to people and explained the significance of the Jewish festival.

Azar shared a video on X that explains the history of the Jewish festival.

In a post on X, the Israeli Embassy in India said, "This year, Hanukkah coincides with Christmas. But have you ever heard of Hanukkah? Come, listen to our Ambassador Reuven Azar as he shares the Jewish history of resilience and acceptance. The Embassy of Israel in India wishes everyone Happy Hanukkah, Merry Christmas and joyful holiday season!"

Azar said, "In Hanukkah, we celebrate the victory of light over darkness. More than 2,300 years ago, the greatest empire of the time, the Seljuks, tried to completely erase our faith, the Jewish faith. But thanks to a small family in the middle of Israel called the Maccabees, we managed to re-inaugurate our temple in Jerusalem and keep our identity."

Azar added that in the feast, they light the menorah, a symbol of respect to other faiths.

"In this feast, we light the menorah that shines over the world and we send a universal message of respect towards other faiths and respect to our identity," he added.

