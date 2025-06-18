"PM Modi firmly told Trump that India has never accepted mediation, will never accept it", Foreign Secy Misri

New Delhi [India], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, which took place in Canada. During the conversation, which lasted over half an hour, PM Modi briefed the US President about India's Operation Sindoor and firmly conveyed the message that India has never accepted and will never accept mediation on the issues with Pakistan, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri informed on Wednesday.

Misri noted, "Prime Minister Modi made it clear to President Trump that during this entire episode, at no time, at any level, were issues such as India-US trade deal or mediation by the US between India and Pakistan discussed. The halt to military action was discussed directly between India and Pakistan, through existing channels of the two armies, and was at the request of Pakistan."

He added, "Prime Minister Modi stressed that India has never accepted mediation, does not accept it, and will never accept it. There is complete political unanimity in India on this issue."

The remarks come after the US President had time and again claimed that he had used trade as a means for the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Misri informed that US President Trump understood the points made in detail by the Prime Minister and expressed support for India's fight against terrorism.

During the call, the US President also invited PM Modi to stop over in the US. However, due to prior engagements, PM Modi had to decline the offer.

Foreign Secretary Misri said, "The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump was scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. President Trump had to return to the US early, due to which this meeting could not take place. After this, at the request of President Trump, the two leaders spoke on the phone today. After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, President Trump had expressed condolences to Prime Minister Modi over the phone and expressed support against terrorism. Since then, this was the first conversation between the two leaders", Misri said.

"Prime Minister Modi talked to President Trump in detail about Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Modi clearly told President Trump that after April 22, India had told the whole world about its determination to take action against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi said that on the night of 6-7 May, India had targeted only terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India's actions were very measured, precise, and non-escalatory", Misri said in his remarks.

PM Modi also reiterated the statement, "Goli ka jawab gole se" to the US President.

Vikram Misri said, " On the night of May 9, Vice President Vance called Prime Minister Modi. Vice President Vance had said that Pakistan could launch a major attack on India. Prime Minister Modi had told him in clear words that if this happens, India will give an even bigger response to Pakistan. India gave a very strong response to Pakistan's attack on the night of 9-10 May and caused a lot of damage to Pakistan's army. Its military airbases were made inoperable. India's strong response forced Pakistan to urge India to halt military action."

Notably, PM Modi told the US President that India no longer views terrorism as a proxy war, and India's Operation Sindoor is still ongoing.

The cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan came on May 10 after India's 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

The operation targeted nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), leading to intense clashes, including Pakistan's attempted drone attacks on Indian cities along the International Border and Line of Control (LoC) and shelling along the LoC.

Earlier, before India could officially announce any understanding of cessation of hostilities with Pakistan, US President Donald Trump announced the "full and immediate ceasefire", claiming that the US played a key role as mediator.

However, India refuted the claims made by the US President, reiterating its policy that India and Pakistan bilaterally address any matter related to the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

