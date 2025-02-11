PM Modi, French Prez Macron to co-chair AI Action Summit today

Paris, Feb 11 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to co-chair the highly anticipated AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday.

The summit will bring together global leaders and top tech CEOs to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a strong emphasis on innovation and ethical development.

PM Modi arrived in Paris on Monday, landing at Orly Airport before heading to the Elysee Palace for a dinner hosted by President Macron.

The French leader welcomed him with a warm embrace, setting the stage for a high-level diplomatic engagement. The dinner saw the presence of several dignitaries, including US Vice President JD Vance.

During their meeting on the sidelines of the dinner, PM Modi congratulated Vance on his victory in the US Presidential elections. This was PM Modi's first interaction with key figures of the Trump administration ahead of his visit to Washington.

Beyond the AI Summit, PM Modi's visit will include significant bilateral engagements with President Macron. The two leaders will address the India-France CEOs Forum and hold discussions in both restricted and delegation-level formats, focusing on economic collaboration, technology partnerships, and strategic initiatives.

The visit will also take PM Modi beyond Paris, as he and Macron will travel to Marseille on Wednesday. There, he will inaugurate India's first Consulate in France, a move aimed at providing enhanced services to the growing Indian diaspora in the country's southern region, including cities like Toulouse, Nice, Marseille, Grenoble, and Lyon.

As part of his engagements in Marseille, PM Modi will pay tribute to Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars at the Mazargues War Cemetery, underscoring the deep-rooted historical ties between India and France.

Additionally, both leaders will visit the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) in Cadarache, a landmark project focused on harnessing fusion energy for global benefit, in which India is a key consortium member.

India and France share a strong and evolving strategic partnership, which marked its 25th anniversary last year. Their collaboration spans diverse sectors, including defence, security, civilian nuclear energy, space, trade, and commerce.

In recent years, the partnership has expanded into emerging areas such as innovation and technology, maritime security, counterterrorism, health cooperation, renewable energy, and development initiatives aimed at third countries.

PM Modi's visit is expected to further propel this strategic relationship, reinforcing India's global standing as a key player in AI, energy, and economic cooperation.

Following the European leg of his trip, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day visit, where he is expected to further strengthen India-US relations under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor