PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz reaffirm commitment to free and open Indo-Pacific

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday reaffirmed their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, and respect for international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The two leaders also announced a new bilateral Indo-Pacific consultation mechanism. India welcomed Germany’s continued and growing engagement in the region, including activities under the Capacity Building and Resource Sharing pillar of the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) co-led by India and Germany, according to the joint statement released following the talks between PM Modi and Chancellor Merz.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz held restricted and delegation-level talks in Ahmedabad and reaffirmed the shared democratic values, commitment to a rules-based international order, and mutual respect underpinning the Strategic Partnership. The two leaders reviewed bilateral relations and discussed regional and global developments.

PM Modi and Merz reaffirmed their strong support to the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) and emphasised its transformational potential in reshaping and promoting global commerce, connectivity and prosperity. The two leaders look forward to the first IMEC ministerial meeting to take concrete steps for advancing this initiative.

"India and Germany reiterated the urgent need for comprehensive reforms of the UN Security Council, through the expansion of permanent and non-permanent categories of membership to reflect contemporary realities. In this regard, the two countries called for moving forward towards commencing text-based negotiations at the IGN," the joint statement said.

The two leaders reiterated their concern over the ongoing war in Ukraine and expressed support for efforts to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with international law and the principles of the UN Charter.

PM Modi and Merz welcomed the Gaza Peace Plan and termed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 of November 17 as a "step forward" to end the conflict in Gaza. They encouraged all parties to implement the resolution in its entirety.

The joint statement said: "The Leaders underscored the urgent need for accelerated global action on climate change and welcomed the UNFCCC process. They highlighted the significance of the Paris Agreement and reaffirmation of COP 30 in Belem and the decisions taken under it in recent years, especially to create a Just Transition Mechanism and Technology Implementation Programme and look forward to the Global Stocktake."

"They called for significantly enhanced climate action and increasing efforts in the areas of climate finance and technology transfer to support developing countries in a just transition to green and sustainable energy systems and economies, and in adapting to the increasing impacts of climate change. They emphasised the potential of well-designed climate action for economic development and poverty reduction and the importance of scaling up climate finance by all actors for shaping and accelerating the transition along national and cross-border value chains," it added.

The two leaders reaffirmed the importance of mobilising finance and investment for renewable energy and welcomed the joint efforts under the India-Germany Platform for Investments in Renewable Energy Worldwide, such as the launch of joint working groups on solar energy manufacturing and wind energy, as well as the newly established Joint Working Group on Battery Energy Storage Solutions.

PM Modi and Chancellor Merz expressed satisfaction at the ongoing cooperation on Green Hydrogen, including work under the joint roadmap within the Indo-German Energy Forum and stressed the need to align India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and Germany’s National Hydrogen Strategy through deeper technological, commercial and regulatory collaboration and strengthened business-to-business linkages.

