PM Modi, German Chancellor Scholz express 'deep concern' over Ukraine conflict, reiterate need for "lasting peace"

New Delhi [India], October 26 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed "deep concern" over the raging conflict in Ukraine and its tragic humanitarian consequences while reiterating the need for achieving a "just and lasting pace" in line with international law.

The two leaders expressed concern over the loss of civilian lives in the Ukraine conflict. They also called for the immediate release of all hostages in Gaza.

They also shared the view that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is "unacceptable."

The joint statement was released following the 7th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations on Friday.

In the joint statement, PM Modi and Olaf Scholz reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The leaders expressed their deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity," the joint statement read.

The two leaders also noted the negative impacts of the war in Ukraine with regard to global food and energy security, especially for developing and least-developed countries.

"In the context of this war, they shared the view that the use, or threat of use, of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. They underscored the importance of upholding international law, and in line with the UN Charter, reiterated that all states must refrain from the threat of or use of force against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state," it added.

PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz expressed their shared interest in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East and condemned the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

The two leaders raised concern over the loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. They called for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas and an immediate ceasefire as well as the urgent improvement of access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza.

"The leaders expressed their shared interest in achieving peace and stability in the Middle East. They unequivocally condemned the Hamas' terror attacks on October 7, 2023, and expressed concern over the large-scale loss of civilian lives and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza," the statement read.

"They called for the immediate release of all hostages taken by Hamas and an immediate ceasefire as well as the urgent improvement of access and sustained distribution of humanitarian assistance at scale throughout Gaza. The leaders underscored the need to prevent the conflict from escalating and spilling over in the region. In this regard, they called on all regional players to act responsibly and with restraint," it added.

The two sides emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives of civilians and facilitate safe, timely, and sustained humanitarian relief to civilians, and in this regard urged all parties to comply with international law. The two leaders expressed deep concern about the "rapidly deteriorating situation" in Lebanon.

"Both sides also emphasized the urgent need to protect the lives of civilians and facilitate safe, timely and sustained humanitarian relief to civilians, and in this regard urged all parties to comply with international law. The leaders were also deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Lebanon, called for an urgent cessation of hostilities and agreed that a solution to the conflict in Gaza and in Lebanon can only be reached by diplomatic means," the joint statement read.

"The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701 outlines the path towards a diplomatic solution along the Blue Line. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a negotiated two-state solution, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, viable and independent State of Palestine, living within secure and mutually recognized borders, side by side in dignity and peace with Israel, taking into account Israel's legitimate security concerns," it added.

PM Modi and Scholz condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations and termed terrorism a serious threat to international peace and stability.

The joint statement reads, "Both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including the use of terrorist proxies and cross-border terrorism. Both sides agreed that terrorism remains a serious threat to international peace and stability."

"They further called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee. Both sides also called upon all countries to continue to work towards eliminating terrorist safe havens and infrastructure as well as to disrupt terrorist networks and financing in accordance with international law," it added.

German Chancellor Scholz is in India for a two-day state visit. This marks Scholz's third visit to India since he became Chancellor in 2021.

Last year, he visited India twice - for a bilateral state visit in February and to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit in September.

