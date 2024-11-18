PM Modi gifted 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash' to Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Abuja [Nigeria], November 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-nation tour to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, gifted the Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash' (pot) which is a stunning example of traditional craftsmanship from Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Made from high-quality silver, and shaped with skill and precision, the 'Silofar Panchamrit Kalash' features elegant engravings typical of Kolhapur's renowned metalwork, with motifs that often include floral patterns, deities, and traditional Kolhapur designs.

The Kalash's handle and lid are crafted to provide ease of use during religious ceremonies, where Panchamrit - a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar - is served.

On Sunday, PM Modi met with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. The two leaders held a meeting at the President's House in Abuja.

Discussion between the two leaders focused on strengthening their partnership in sectors like defence, technology, health, and education. They also agreed to work together to meet the development aspirations of the Global South.

Prine Minister Modi also announced that the country would send 20 tons of humanitarian aid to support the relief efforts of the floods.

"On behalf of 140 crore Indians, I express condolences over the loss of lives due to flood in Nigeria last month. In support of relief works, India is sending 20 tons of humanitarian aid," PM Modi said during a meeting with Nigerian President in Abuja.

PM Modi was also conferred with Nigeria's highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, and said that the honour will continue to inspire him to elevate the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights.

After receiving the honour, PM Modi said, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the government and the people of Nigeria for conferring on me the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, Nigeria's national award. I accept this honour with humility and respect. I dedicate this honour to the 140 crore Indians and the deep friendship between India and Nigeria. This award will keep inspiring us to take the India-Nigeria strategic partnership to new heights."

PM Modi's visit to Nigeria is part of his three-nation tour, under which he will also visit Brazil and Guyana between November 17-21.

India and Nigeria enjoy warm, friendly, and deep-rooted bilateral relations.

Prime Minister Modi is currently in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro for the G20 Leaders' Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor