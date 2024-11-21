PM Modi hails "excellent meeting" with Guyanese President

Georgetown [Guyana], November 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit which took place in Guyana.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on the social media platform, X, PM Modi said, "Had an excellent meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself enjoys a strong bond with India".

Had an excellent meeting with Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of Guyana. The President himself enjoys a strong bond with India. In our talks, we reviewed the developmental cooperation between our nations. This includes cooperation in sectors like skill development, capacity… pic.twitter.com/vb3NhUvQSU— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

He said that the two countries touched upon various aspects in their deliberations. "In our talks, we reviewed the developmental cooperation between our nations. This includes cooperation in sectors like skill development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy".

In a post on X, PM Modi also shared photos from the ceremonial welcome he received in Georgetown earlier in the day.

Glimpses from the ceremonial welcome in Georgetown, Guyana. pic.twitter.com/iv4ZcHwqmX— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2024

Addressing the media with PM Modi, Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali had noted, "Our discussions were not only fruitful but also reinforced our shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and to collaboratively address regional and global concerns. PM Modi's visit represents a significant milestone in enhancing cooperation between the two nations and across multiple sectors".

Both nations signed several key agreements focusing on critical areas such as hydrocarbon, health, agriculture, and technology transfer.

"We signed several key agreements in critical areas such as hydrocarbon health, agriculture, and technology transfer. We further discussed collaboration on infrastructure, education, human capital development and a continued diversification of our economy... India has also committed to supporting us in our sugar industry," said Guyana's President.

After President Irfaan Ali's address, PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Guyana's President for the warm welcome and acknowledged his personal connection to Guyana, having visited 24 years ago as a regular citizen.

Addressing the press meeting with President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, PM Modi said, "I thank President Dr Irfaan Ali for the grand welcome. It is a significant milestone that an Indian PM has come here after 56 years. I have a personal connection with Guyana. 24 years ago, I had the opportunity to come here as an ordinary citizen. Today, I am fortunate to come here as a Prime Minister."

PM Modi will also address the Gyuana Parliament later on Thursday marking a significant milestone in global outreach.

