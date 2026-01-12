PM Modi hails India-Germany cooperation in defence, security as 'testament to mutual trust, shared vision'

Gandhinagar, Jan 12 Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the growing cooperation between India and Germany in the defence and security sectors is a "testament to mutual trust and shared vision" and thanked German Chancellor Merz for simplifying the defence trade.

He mentioned that India and Germany share common priorities in the renewable energy sector. He also announced that the two nations will establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence to further enhance cooperation.

During the joint press meet with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz following their talks on Monday, PM Modi noted that India and Germany are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic ties in 2026 and stressed that growing trade and investment ties have given new energy to the strategic partnership.

"Chancellor Merz's visit is taking place at a special time. Last year, we completed 25 years of our strategic partnership, and this year, we are also celebrating 75 years of our diplomatic relations. These milestones are not merely achievements of time. They are symbols of our shared ambitions, mutual trust, and ever-strengthening cooperation," he said.

"Close cooperation between economies like those of India and Germany is crucial for all of humanity. Growing trade and investment ties have given new energy to our strategic partnership. Our bilateral trade has reached its highest level ever, with bilateral trade now exceeding USD 50 billion," he added.

The Prime Minister mentioned that more than 2,000 German companies have a long-standing presence in India, which he said, "reflects their confidence in India and the immense opportunities available here". He cited the India-Germany CEO Forum as an example, where both leaders interacted with business leaders earlier in the day.

"Technology cooperation between India and Germany has strengthened year after year, and its impact is clearly visible on the ground today. India and Germany share common priorities in the field of renewable energy," he added.

"To further enhance this cooperation, we have decided to establish the India-Germany Centre of Excellence. This will serve as a shared platform for knowledge, technology, and innovation," he added.

Extending a warm welcome to the German Chancellor in India, PM Modi said, "As a Chancellor, this is Friedrich Merz's first visit to India, and indeed to Asia. This is strong evidence of the deep importance he attaches to relations with India. I thank him for his personal attention and commitment. India is fully committed to further strengthening its friendship and partnership with Germany...We extend a heartfelt welcome to Chancellor Merz in India."

PM Modi announced that India and Germany will work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between defence industries.

He expressed gratitude to Chancellor Merz for the announcement of visa-free transit for Indian citizens, stressing that the decision will further strengthen ties between the people of the two nations.

"Our growing cooperation in defence and security is a testament to our mutual trust and shared vision. I express my heartfelt gratitude to Chancellor Merz for simplifying the procedures related to defence trade. We will also work on a roadmap to enhance cooperation between defence industries, which will open up new opportunities for co-development and co-production," he added.

Highlighting the historic and profound people-to-people ties, PM Modi said, "India and Germany share historic and profound people-to-people ties. The works of Rabindranath Tagore offered fresh perspectives to the German intellectual community, while Swami Vivekananda's philosophy inspired all of Europe, including Germany."

"Additionally, Madame Cama brought global recognition to India's aspiration for freedom by hoisting the flag of India's independence for the first time in Germany. Today, we are building on this rich legacy and transforming our historic connections into a vibrant, modern partnership," the Prime Minister added.

