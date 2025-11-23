PM Modi hails succesful G20 Summit in Johannesburg

Johannesburg [South Africa], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the successful conduct of Johannesburg G20, saying it will contribute to a sustainable planet.

PM Modi thanked South African President Cyril Ramaphosa for organising the Summit.

In a post on X, he said, "The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet. My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India's bilateral linkages with various nations. I'd like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa, President Ramaphosa and the Government of South Africa for organising the Summit."

The successful Johannesburg G20 will contribute to a prosperous and sustainable planet. My meetings and interactions with world leaders were very fruitful and will deepen India’s bilateral linkages with various nations. I’d like to thank the wonderful people of South Africa,…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Mr. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective progress."

Interacted with Mr. Andrew Holness, the Prime Minister of Jamaica during the G20 Summit in Johannesburg. India and Jamaica are bound by a friendship shaped by history and enriched by cultural linkages. Our partnership continues to grow with a deep commitment to collective… pic.twitter.com/ny3jPF0Igb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 23, 2025

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said that at the IBSA meeting earlier in the day, PM proposed establishing an 'IBSA Digital innovation Alliance'. He also invited the leaders to the AI Impact Summit to be held in India next year.

In a post on X, he said, "IBSA: Connecting three continents, major democracies and major economies. PM Narendra Modi participated in the IBSA Leaders' meeting, chaired by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva of Brazil and hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa in Johannesburg."

"In his address, PM stressed the need for reforms in global governance institutions, particularly in UNSC. He emphasised the need for close coordination for fight against terrorism," he added.

"Highlighting the crucial role of technology, PM proposed establishing an 'IBSA Digital innovation Alliance'. He also invited the leaders to the AI Impact Summit to be held in India next year. PM proposed establishing an 'IBSA Fund for Climate Resilient Agriculture' to further strengthen South-South cooperation," he said.

PM Modi attended the G20 Summit from November 22-23.

