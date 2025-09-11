"PM Modi has long emphasised on need to take foreign policy out of Delhi": Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held discussions with his Mauritian counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries.

Addressing a special MEA briefing on the Mauritius Prime Minister visit, Misri said, "The PM has long emphasised on the need to take foreign policy out of Delhi, and the need to take diplomacy out of Delhi, because we are talking about the foreign policy, not of Delhi, not of one particular city, but the foreign policy of the country..."

He further highlighted India's decision to extend a special economic package to Mauritius during Ramgoolam's ongoing State visit.

Misri said, "One of the major outcomes of this visit is our decision to offer a special economic package to Mauritius. This covers multiple elements, including development of the port of Port Louis, development and assistance for surveillance of the Chagos Marine Protected area, blended financial assistance in the form of grants and a line of credit for major projects..."

On trade in local currencies between India and Mauritius, foreign secretary Misri said, "This is something on which an understanding has already been arrived at. But now, there are discussions going on between the central banks of the two countries..."

Addressing a joint press statement after delegation-level talks with Prime Minister of Mauritius, PM Modi highlighted steps to strengthen financial cooperation.

"Last year, UPI and RuPay cards were launched in Mauritius. Now, we will work towards enabling trade in local currencies."

PM Modi formally unveiled an economic package to support the infrastructure, employment and healthcare sectors in the Indian Ocean island nation.

PM Modi underlined that the package was not merely assistance but an investment in the shared future of both countries. Noting that it is a matter of pride for India to be a reliable and primary partner in Mauritius' development, he said, "Today we have decided on a Special Economic Package keeping in mind the needs and priorities of Mauritius. It will strengthen infrastructure, create new employment opportunities, and strengthen health facilities."

Citing specific examples, he pointed out that outside India, the first Jan Aushadhi Centre has now been established in Mauritius. "Today we have decided that AYUSH Centre of Excellence in Mauritius, 500-bed Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam National Hospital, and India will assist in the construction of Veterinary School and Animal Hospital. We will also take forward projects like the Chagos Marine Protected Area, the ATC tower of the SSR International Airport, and the expansion of the highway and ring road. This package is not an assistance. It is an investment in our shared future," PM Modi said.

On energy security, he stressed India's support for Mauritius' energy transition. "Hundred electric buses are being given to Mauritius, out of which 10 have already arrived. The comprehensive partnership agreement concluded in the field of energy will give it further strength. We have decided to assist in the construction of a 17.5 MW floating solar power plant at 'Tamarind Falls'," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also underscored the growing scope of training and education initiatives. Observing that more than 5,000 Mauritian citizens have received training in India, he said that during his March visit to Mauritius it was decided to train 500 civil servants, and the first batch is currently undergoing training in Mussoorie.

"Today, we have decided that a new Directorate of Science and Technology will be established in Mauritius. And, soon, we will also start training modules of Mission Karmayogi in Mauritius. India's IIT Madras and the Indian Institute of Plantation Management have signed agreements with the University of Mauritius. These agreements will take mutual partnership in research, education and innovation to new heights," he said.

Turning to regional priorities, PM Modi reiterated India's commitment to maritime security. He stressed that a free, open, secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean is a common priority and reaffirmed that India has always stood as the first responder and a net security provider in the region. He added that Mauritius' Coast Guard Ship is being refitted in India and 120 officers are also being trained.

Further underlining the depth of bilateral ties, PM Modi said India and Mauritius are two nations but their dreams and destiny are one.

He also paid tribute to the 125th birth anniversary of Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, stating, "He was not only the father of the nation of Mauritius, but was also the founder of the unbreakable bridge between India and Mauritius. His birth anniversary will continue to inspire us to take our relations to new heights."

Ramgoolam is undertaking a state visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The Mauritian leader had earlier visited India in May 2014 as the only non-SAARC head of government invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Modi and the Council of Ministers.

He arrived in Varanasi on September 10, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor