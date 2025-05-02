"PM Modi has our full support": US State Dept spokesperson Tammy Bruce

Washington, DC [US], May 2 : US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got the full support from the Trump administration, adding that they are in constant communication with the governments of India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Speaking at the press briefing on Friday, Bruce said that the US is closely monitoring the situation.

State Department spokesperson cited the readout of US State Secretary Marco Rubio's Thursday conversation with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

"We are monitoring closely. Yesterday, the Secretary spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. As President Donald Trump articulated to Prime Minister Modi last week, the United States stands strong with India against terrorism, and Prime Minister Modi has our full support," she said.

"The Secretary encouraged both countries to work toward a responsible solution that maintains a responsible resolution that maintains long-term peace and regional stability in South Asia. We continue to be in touch with the governments of both countries, as I mentioned, at multiple levels," she added.

When asked if the calls for de-escalation were being heeded, Bruce said, "We are asking for a responsible resolution from both parties. And beyond that, there's nothing I can give you, any other details."

It comes as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack. The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor