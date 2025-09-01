PM Modi highlights India's vision for SCO: Security, Connectivity, Opportunity

Tianjin [China], September 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that India's vision for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) is guided by three pillars, namely Security, Connectivity and Opportunity. He brought to attention the importance of security, peace and stability towards the growth of countries, India's connectivity endeavours for Afghanistan and Central Asia, and suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to bring to the world cultural aspects of SCO member countries.

Addressing the 25th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO in Tianjin, PM Modi said, "As an active and committed member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), India has consistently played a constructive and positive role in advancing the organisation's objectives. India's engagement within the SCO framework is guided by three key pillars: S - Security, C - Connectivity, and O- Opportunity."

Highlighting the security front, PM underscored that security, peace, and stability serve as the foundation for the progress and development of any nation. "Achieving these goals is often hindered by significant challenges, such as terrorism and separatism. Terrorism is not merely a threat to the security of individual states but a grave challenge to humanity as a whole."

He spoke about the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and said, "India has been bearing the brunt of the terrorism for the last four decades. Recently, we saw the worst side of terrorism in Pahalgam. I express my gratitude to the friendly countries that stood with us in this hour of grief."

Regarding the second pillar of connectivity, PM Modi highlighted the importance of connectivity projects.

"India has always believed that strong connectivity not only boosts trade but also opens doors to growth and trust. With this in mind, we are working on initiatives like the Chabahar Port and the International North-South Transport Corridor. This will help us improve connectivity with Afghanistan and Central Asia."

Describing the third pillar, PM Modi said that opportunities for cooperation and reform in 2023 during India's presidency brought in new energy ideas.

"Startups, innovation, youth empowerment, digital inclusion and shared Buddhist heritage were new areas which India incorporated. Our effort was to expand SCO's ambit outside governments," PM Modi said.

He suggested the creation of a Civilisational Dialogue Forum to share with the world our ancient civilisations, arts, literature and traditions.

PM Modi's comprehensive remarks reflected India's active participation in SCO since it's induction as a member, and providing substantial support to various mechanisms in the forum.

Earlier, PM Modi, President Putin and President Xi shared a light moment before the plenary session.

Later on Monday, PM Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Sunday, PM Modi held bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO leaders' summit, during which both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024.

Both reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals and that their differences should not turn into disputes and called for a stable relationship and cooperation between India and China based on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, necessary for the growth and development of the two countries, as well as for a multipolar world and a multipolar Asia befitting the trends of the 21st century.

The SCO Summit is taking place in the port city of Tianjin this year.

Comprising 10 member countries in addition to India, SCO includes Belarus, China, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. There are also several dialogue partners and observers. India has been a member of the SCO since 2017, after having been an Observer since 2005.

During its membership period, India has held the chair of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in 2020, and of the SCO Council of Heads of State from 2022 to 2023.

India, as the chair of SCO, had articulated its priorities as moving towards a 'Secure' SCO - Security, Economic Development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and Environmental protection. India had also directed the cooperation in SCO towards five new verticals like Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Science and Technology, Youth Empowerment and Shared Buddhist Heritage.

In the course of its Presidency of SCO in 2022-2023, New Delhi worked on a diverse range of themes to give a new dynamism to the multifaceted cooperation and in many areas opened up new vistas of cooperation to meaningfully enrich SCO's agenda.

