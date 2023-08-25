PM Modi highlights initiatives to push business at meeting with corporates in Athens

New Delhi, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's progress in areas such as renewables, ...

New Delhi, Aug 25 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's progress in areas such as renewables, startups, pharma, IT, digital payments and infrastructure and the various initiatives undertaken to foster business, during his interaction with industry representatives in Athens at a business lunch hosted by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

PM Modi acknowledged the role played by industry leaders in strengthening bilateral relations and promoting economic cooperation between India and Greece.

The event saw participation from leading Indian and Greek CEOs from diverse sectors including shipping, infrastructure, energy, among others.

The Prime Minister encouraged the business leaders to utilise the investment opportunities in India and be a part of India’s growth story.

