PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan

New Delhi [India], October 9 : President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan who is on a State visit to India on Monday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi held a bilateral meeting with the Tanzanian President Hassan at Hyderabad House in the national capital. During the meeting, Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) will be exchanged in various areas between the two sides.

Tanzanian President who is in India on the invitation of President Drapupadi Murumu was received by the Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi at the Delhi airport on Sunday.

President Hassan was earlier today accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan and participated in the wreath-laying ceremony at Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, Samia Suluhu Hassan appreciated the excellent existing relationship between the two countries, noting that her visit would open new avenues for the political and economic development of India and Tanzania.

"I would like to express Tanzania's appreciation for the excellent existing relationship between our two countries which has been there for decades. My expectation from this visit is going to open new avenues for political and economic development and economic cooperation that will lead to strategic partnerships of our two countries," she said.

President Hassan further highlighted that her country expects the bilateral ties founded by our forefathers to continue for decades.

Earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with the Tanzanian President and thanked her for appreciating PM Modi's initiative for the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member in the G20.

A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over eight years and will further invigorate and strengthen the "historic and friendly relations" between India and Tanzania, according to a statement by the ministry of external affairs.

After holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Modi, President Tanzania will also meet President Droupadi Murmu. A state banquet will also be hosted by President Murmu in honour of the Tanzanian President.

Moreover, the Tanzanian President will participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10. She will depart from India on October 11.

On Saturday, Tanzania's Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation January Yusuf Makamba said that during President Hassan's India visit, the two countries will elevate their defence relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor