PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], June 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with the visiting Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Hyderabad House in the national capital on Saturday.

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi extended a warm welcome to his Bangladesh counterpart and said that the two leaders have met 10 times since 2019.

"Deepening India-Bangladesh Maitri! PM Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral discussions. The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Hasina, the first foreign guest on a bilateral State visit to India after the formation of the Modi 3.0 government received a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan early this morning

The Ministry of External Affairs termed this a ceremonial welcome for a "special partner."

The Bangladesh PM Hasina arrived in India on Friday on a two-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"A ceremonial welcome for a special partner! PM @narendramodi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as the first guest on a bilateral State Visit after the formation of the new government in India," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X today.

Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with ministers and delegates from both countries at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister JP Nadda, Minsters of State Jitendra Singh and Kirti Vardhan Singh were also present on the occasion to welcome the Bangladesh PM.

Following this, PM Hasina paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

"A heartfelt homage to Bapu! PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mahatma's ideals continue to serve as guiding principles of our close and warm relationship," the MEA spokesperson said in a subsequent post.

This visit will give a "major boost" to India-Bangladesh ties, Randhir Jaiswal earlier said in a social media post.

EAM Jaishankar had on Friday called on the visiting Bangladesh PM. Following the meeting, the Union Minister said that her state visit highlights "close and abiding ties" between the two countries.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was among the international leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime Minister and the Union Council of Ministers on June 9.

Over the years, India and Bangladesh have forged a multifaceted relationship, marked by a shared history, culture, and geographical proximity. The two neighbours enjoy warm ties, which have further expanded under the leadership of PM Modi and Sheikh Hasina.

The year 2023 witnessed a spur of bilateral activities between both countries as an embodiment of the strength of the relationship. Both Prime Ministers jointly inaugurated the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline on March 18 in a virtual format.

The Bangladeshi PM also participated virtually in the Inaugural Session of the Voice of the Global South Summit on January 11, 2023 and the second Virtual Voice of the Global South Summit on November 17, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor