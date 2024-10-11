PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Laos counterpart Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane

Vientiane [Laos], October 11 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Laos counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone in Vientiane.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Laos at the invitation of Laos's Prime Minister, Sonexay Siphandone.

Moreover, India and Lao PDR signed MoUs as well in the presence of PM Modi and PM of Lao PDR Siphandone.

On Thursday, PM Modi participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit. His visit is significant as this year marks a decade of India's Act East Policy.

Sharing the details of PM Modi's visit to Laos, the MEA said on Thursday, "PM Modi has arrived in Vientiane, the capital of Laos. At the airport, he was received by senior ministers of the Laos government and accorded a ceremonial welcome but what was truly special was the warm and very significant, meaningful welcome that he received at the hotel."

Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by the Minister of Home Affairs of Laos, Vilayvong Bouddakham. He was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour in the capital city of Vientiane.

Following that, he interacted with the Indian diaspora in Vientiane. He greeted Indian community members as they were excited to meet him outside the hotel in Laos.

Meanwhile on Thursday, after he addressed the 21st ASEAN-India summit in Vientiane, Prime Minister Modi met with the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Taking to X, PM Modi said that he was glab to meet his friend PM Albanese on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India summit.

"Glad to meet my friend, PM Albanese," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also interacted with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim, saying that it was always a delight to interact with him.

"Always a delight to interact with PM Anwar Ibrahim," he said on X.

Before this, PM Modi held a meeting with Japan's newly appointed Prime Minister, Shigeru Ishiba, on the sidelines of the ASEAN-India Summit and reaffirmed their commitment to a peaceful, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, recognising India and Japan as indispensable partners.

PM Modi also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon on Thursday, October 10. This was the first meeting between the two leaders.

