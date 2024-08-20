PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Malaysian counterpart Ibrahim

New Delhi [India], August 20 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with visiting Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

Discussions between the two leaders were held to further deepen engagement across various domains of partnership between India and Malaysia.

"Transforming - partnership! PM @narendramodi extended a warm welcome to PM @anwaribrahim of Malaysia at Hyderabad House ahead of their talks," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

"Productive discussions to further deepen engagement across various domains of partnership and exploring new areas of collaboration lie ahead," the post added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi received Anwar Ibrahim in a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Ibrahim had arrived in the national capital today for a state visit, his first visit to India as the Malaysian premier. He was warmly received by Union Minister of State, V Somanna at the airport.

He also paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi, laying a wreath at Delhi's Rajghat following his meeting with PM Modi. Ibrahim also signed the visitor's book at the Rajghat.

In his message on X, the Malaysian Prime Minister said, "The relationship between Malaysia and India has long been beneficial to the people of both friendly countries. That fact was highlighted when the official welcome was received in a friendly atmosphere this morning by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Presidential Palace. Our discussion will certainly emphasize the aspect of close cooperation between the two countries in addition to exploring other fields that can strengthen this friendly relationship, God willing. I was honoured with an official welcoming ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Presidential Palace in New Delhi."

India and Malaysia have strong historical and socio-cultural linkages. Our bilateral relationship was elevated to the status of Enhanced Strategic Partnership in 2015 during the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

