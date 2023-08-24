PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Mozambique President in South Africa 

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 24 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral talks with Mozambique President Filipe Nyunsi on the sidelines of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa on Thursday.

In the meeting, the Indian PM and Mozambique president shook hands and had a brief conversation in the presence of envoys from both countries.

Prior to this, PM Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Senegal, Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday.

In the bilateral meeting between Iran and India, PM Modi felicitated Iran on joining the BRICS family. President Raisi thanked PM Modi for India’s support in achieving this outcome. President Raisi also congratulated the PM on the success of the Chandrayaan mission.

Meanwhile, the Summit announced that Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates will join the BRICS in January 2024.

PM Modi arrived in South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit on Tuesday.

The opening day of the summit in Johannesburg saw the BRICS Business Forum Leaders’ Dialogue which PM Modi addressed but Xi Jinping skipped the event, sending his commerce minister Wang Wentao to represent him.

India enjoys warm and substantive ties with Mozambique. Trading links between Mozambique and the western states of India go back several Centuries and pre-date the colonial era. These ancient people-to-people links have been further built upon in modern times, to forge a strong bilateral relationship based on regular political contacts, ever-deepening economic engagement, and a well-integrated Indian community in Mozambique.

