PM Modi holds delegation-level meeting with Poland counterpart Tusk

Warsaw [Poland], August 22 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Thursday held a delegation-level meeting in Warsaw, Poland.

Earlier, following a ceremonial welcome, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with his Polish counterpart, Donald Tusk in Warsaw.

Before the meeting between the leaders, PM Modi received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Chancellery in Warsaw in the presence of Polish PM Donald Tusk.

"A new landmark in the India-Poland partnership. PM Narendra Modi was warmly received by PM Donald Tusk of Poland at the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw and accorded a ceremonial welcome. This visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland after 45 years will impart fresh momentum to the India-Poland partnership," said the MEA in a post on X.

It is important to note that PM Modi, whose key visit to Poland will further bolster ties between New Delhi and Warsaw, announced on Wednesday that India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement. He stated that the partnership between the two nations has been strengthening in areas like new technology and clean energy.

He also pointed out that Kabbadi emerged as a source of connection between the two nations as Poland is going to host the Kabaddi championship for the first time this year.

While addressing the Indian community in Poland's Warsaw, PM Modi stated, "Innovation and youth are going to give energy to the development of both nations. Today I have come to you with some big good news. Both India and Poland have agreed on a social security agreement which is going to benefit all the friends like you."

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Warsaw comes as India and Poland are celebrating the 70th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

PM Modi, after wrapping up his engagements in Poland, will travel to Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

