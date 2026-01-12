PM Modi holds delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Merz in Gandhinagar

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 12 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held delegation-level talks with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Ahmedabad as part of the latter's first official visit to India.

The German Chancellor is on a two-day official visit to the country, which also coincides with the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations and 25 years of the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were also present at the meeting. The meeting was held at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties between India and Germany as the leaders reviewed ongoing cooperation in trade, investment, technology, education, skilling, and mobility and explored collaboration in defence, security, science, innovation, research, and sustainable development.

Prior to their meeting, PM Modi warmly welcomed the German Chancellor to Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, marking the German leader's first official visit to India since taking office.

After his arrival at the Ashram, both leaders paid floral tributes to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Merz also signed the visitors' book there.

Following this, both leaders jointly inaugurated the International Kite Festival 2026 at the Sabarmati Riverfront, underscoring the cultural and diplomatic significance of Chancellor Merz's visit to India. They were also seen flying a kite depicting Lord Hanuman.

Earlier today, the German Federal Chancellor arrived in India for a two-day official visit, marking the first such visit since assuming office.

The visit is expected to build on momentum from regular high-level political interactions and provide an opportunity to reaffirm India and Germany's shared vision to develop a forward-looking partnership for the benefit of both countries and the wider global community.

The German Chancellor is in India from January 12 to January 13. On January 13, Merz will visit Bosch, then Nano Science and Engineering, CeNSE, and depart for Germany.

PM Narendra Modi and Chancellor Merz last held discussions on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada, where the two leaders agreed to further broaden the bilateral strategic partnership.

During that interaction, Prime Minister Modi invited the German Chancellor to an official visit to New Delhi.

The visit is also taking place in the lead-up to the India-EU Summit scheduled for January 27.

