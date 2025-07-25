PM Modi holds meeting with Maldivian President Muizzu in Male

Male [Maldives], July 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu held a meeting in Male.

The meeting was held after PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Republic Square.

PM Modi is visiting Maldives at the invitation of President Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour.

The two leaders met at Republic Square following the ceremonial welcome, which included a 21-gun salute, Guard of Honour by the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF), and a cultural dance performance by children. The national anthems of both countries were also played during the reception.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that said the visit marks 60 years of diplomatic ties between India and the Maldives.

"Commemorating 60 years of special & historic India-Maldives ties. PM Narendra Modi arrived at the Republic Square to a warm & colourful ceremonial welcome & Guard of Honour. Warmly welcomed by President Dr Mohamed Muizzu. Delegation level talks lie ahead," he posted on X.

The Maldivian president said in a post on X, "Prime Minister of India, His Excellency Shri Narendra Modi receives a ceremonial welcome during his state visit to the Maldives. His Excellency President Dr Mohamed Muizzu received the Prime Minister at Republic Square, where Aminiya School students performed a cultural dance. MNDF presented the Prime Minister with a 21-gun salute following which he inspected a Guard of Honour."

During his visit, PM Modi also met ministers and officials of the Maldivian Cabinet at Republic Square. The Ministry of Defence building in Male prominently displayed a giant photograph of Prime Minister Modi to mark the occasion.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi hoped that strong ties between both nations would greatly benefit the people.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "Landed in Male. Deeply touched by the gesture of President Muizzu to come to the airport to welcome me. I am confident that India-Maldives friendship will scale new heights of progress in the times to come."

