PM Modi holds "productive meeting" with Greek counterpart; talks on tech, space take centre stage

New Delhi [India], February 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a "productive meeting" with the visiting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis here on Wednesday.

The discussions, spanning several crucial domains, underscored the shared commitment to enhancing bilateral ties between India and Greece.

The leaders emphasised the need for collaborative efforts in bolstering cooperation in vital sectors, including shipping, connectivity, and defence. The commitment to fostering technological advancements and innovation emerged as a central theme, reflecting the shared vision for mutual growth and progress.

"Had a productive meeting with PM @kmitsotakis earlier today. Our talks covered key areas like technology, pharmaceuticals, skill development, space and innovation. We also agreed to boost cooperation in areas like shipping, connectivity and defence," PM Modi said in a post on X.

The Greek PM is currently on a two-day State visit to India. He was also the chief guest and keynote speaker at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2024.

Praising India over its assertive global role, the Greek PM said New Delhi is a great power on the world stage and an important ally in the pursuit of peace and security.

Labelling the ties between India and Greece as a partnership between the world's largest and oldest democracies, Mitsotakis said, "Today is a moment to both, reflect upon and celebrate the strength of a partnership between our two nations. A partnership between two allies, two countries that share similar values. A partnership that today binds us closer than ever before. A partnership between the world's oldest democracy and the world's largest democracy."

He said Greece has excellent relations with all countries, especially those that rank among the least developed ones.

Mitsotakis arrived in the national capital on Tuesday and was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Meenakashi Lekhi.

Posting from his official handle on X, the official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal wrote, "Warm welcome to PM @kmitsotakis of the Hellenic Republic as he arrives in New Delhi on his first State Visit to India. Received by MoS @M_Lekhiat the airport. PM Mitsotakis is the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at #RaisinaDialogue2024."

Notably, this marks the first bilateral head of state or government-level visit from Greece to India after 15 years.

The last Prime Ministerial visit from Greece to India took place in 2008.

PM Modi, too, visited Athens on August 25, last year.

