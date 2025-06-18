PM Modi holds talks with UK PM Keir Starmer on sidelines of G7 Summit in Canada

Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on the sidelines of the 51st G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

"An exceptional conversation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer! India and UK ties are getting stronger, reflecting in the ground we've covered in areas like trade and commerce. We will keep working together to add even more momentum to this wonderful friendship," PM Modi posted on X.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1935089285860049241

Their meeting comes in the wake of the tragic Air India crash, which claimed British lives, casting a sombre backdrop to the interaction between the two leaders. Both sides are expected to remain in close coordination as investigations continue.

The crash occurred on June 12, when an Air India flight bound for London from Ahmedabad crashed shortly after takeoff, ramming into a doctors' hostel at BJ Medical College in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Notably, in May 2025, India and the UK signed a India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), marking a significant step between the world's 4th and 6th largest economies amid ongoing global trade volatility and tariff uncertainties.

UK is India's 4th largest export destination and India is UK's 11th largest trading partner. The bilateral trade of about USD 60 billion is projected to double by 2030. It is India's 16th FTA, and the UK's most significant bilateral trade deal post-Brexit.

The FTA grants zero-duty access for 99% of Indian exports to the UK, including textiles, apparel, leather, footwear, marine products, sports goods, toys, gems and jewellery, auto parts, engineering goods, and organic chemicals. Automobiles tariffs cut to 10% under a quota, down from over 100% .

It also promotes labour mobility. About 100 additional annual visas for Indian professionals, particularly in IT and healthcare.

India and the UK also signed a Double Contribution Convention Agreement (also called a Social Security Agreement) as one of the key aspects of the deal. It will ensure that professionals in either country are not forced to pay national insurance or social security contributions in both countries.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived at the Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge to participate in the high-level G7 Summit, where he is scheduled to hold multiple bilateral meetings and discuss pressing global issues.

Canadian PM Mark Carney received PM Modi as he arrived at the venue of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta.

This marks his sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit and his first visit to Canada in a decade. PM Modi received a ceremonial welcome at the Calgary airport, where India's acting high commissioner, Chinmoy Naik, was among those who received him.

Upon arriving in Calgary, Canada, PM Modi on Monday (local time) said he will meet various leaders at the G7 Summit and share his thoughts on important global issues.

PM Modi said he will also emphasise the priorities of the Global South. This visit is part of PM Modi's three-nation official tour, which began with Cyprus and will conclude with Croatia.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Calgary, Canada, to take part in the G7 Summit. Will be meeting various leaders at the Summit and sharing my thoughts on important global issues. Will also be emphasising the priorities of the Global South."

Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that PM Modi will be participating in G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world.

"At the invitation of PM @MarkJCarney, PM @narendramodi arrives in Alberta, Canada for the G7 Summit. PM will be participating in @G7 discussions on the future of energy security, including diversification, technology, infrastructure and investment, to ensure access and affordability in a changing world. PM will also hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines,"Jaiswal posted on X.

The Prime Minister arrived in Canada after concluding his visit to Cyprus. PM Modi's visit to Canada marks a significant moment in bilateral ties following a phase of strained diplomatic relations.

The G7 Summit is an annual gathering of leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, Canada, and the European Union (EU). This marks PM Modi's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor