PM Modi inaugurates new Indian HC Chancery in Brunei amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'

Bandar Seri Begawan (Brunei), Sep 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the new Chancery of the Indian High Commission in Brunei amid a rousing welcome and chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' from members of the Indian diaspora present at the venue.

The new facility, which has come up at the Jalan Duta Diplomatic Enclave, is adjacent to the US Embassy in Bandar Seri Begawan.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, PM Modi arrived at the Bandar Seri Begawan Airport Tuesday afternoon as he began his two-day visit to Brunei Darussalam - the first ever bilateral trip by an Indian PM to the southeast Asian nation - at the invitation of Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah.

The historic visit of the Prime Minister coincides with the 40th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

Upon arrival, Prime Minister Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome and warmly received by Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, Crown Prince and Senior Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office of Brunei.

"Landed in Brunei Darussalam. Looking forward to strong ties between our nations, especially in boosting commercial and cultural linkages. I thank Crown Prince His Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah for welcoming me at the airport," PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

As he arrived at the hotel, PM Modi got a massive reception from members of the Indian community in the country, including several children.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral discussions focusing on exploring new areas for cooperation in multiple areas like defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, health, capacity building, culture and vibrant people-to-people exchanges.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar had met Erywan Pehin Yusof, Foreign Minister of Brunei on the sidelines of ASEAN meetings in Vientiane and jointly launched the logo celebrating 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Brunei Sultan met for the first time on the sidelines of 25th ASEAN Summit at Nay Pyi Taw in November 2014. They met once again during the 2017 East Asia Summit held in Manila.

In January 2018, the Brunei Sultan, along with the 10 ASEAN Heads of State and Government, visited India for the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit. The leaders were also 'Guests of Honour' at India's 69th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2018.

In 2013, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh visited Brunei Darussalam to participate in the 11th ASEAN-India Summit and the 8th EAS Summit.

Crowned as the 29th Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in August 1968, Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah undertook his first State Visit to India in September, 1992. His second State Visit to India came in May, 2008.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Brunei Darussalam government has been supportive of India's 'Look East' and 'Act East' policies for expansion and deepening of cooperation with ASEAN.

"Brunei is an important partner for India's Act East Policy and our vision for the Indo-Pacific, and as we mark a decade of our 'Act East' Policy this year, the visit assumes additional significance. Brunei has been our country coordinator in ASEAN from 2012 to 2015 and played a key role in our further engagements with ASEAN and continues to do so today," Jaideep Mazumdar, MEA Secretary (East), said ahead of the PM's landmark visit.

There are currently around 14,500 Indians living in Brunei Darussalam out of the total population of about 450,500 with more than half of the Indian expatriates being semi and unskilled workers, who work in oil and gas industries construction, retail businesses, etc. There is also a substantial number of Indian doctors and teachers working in Brunei.

After Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore - a country with which India is exploring enhanced cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity and advanced manufacturing areas.

