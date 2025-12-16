PM Modi interacts with Indian diaspora in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa [Ethiopia], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived at his hotel in Addis Ababa as part of his official visit to Ethiopia and later met members of the Indian diaspora, continuing his outreach to the Indian community during foreign engagements.

Upon his arrival, the Prime Minister was warmly welcomed by his Ethiopian counterpart, Abiy Ahmed Ali, who personally met him at the airport and escorted him to the hotel. Prime Minister Ahmed Ali is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Going beyond formal diplomatic protocol, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali also took Prime Minister Modi on an impromptu visit to the Science Museum and Friendship Park while travelling from the airport. These stops were not part of the official itinerary.

The unscheduled visits highlighted the cordiality and growing closeness in India-Ethiopia ties.

After reaching Addis Ababa, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the Ethiopian Prime Minister's gesture in a message shared on X. "Landed in Addis Ababa a short while ago. Honoured by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali's gesture of welcoming me at the airport. Ethiopia is a nation with great history and vibrant culture. India and Ethiopia share deep civilisational ties. I look forward to engaging with the Ethiopian leadership to further strengthen our partnership in diverse areas."

The Ethiopia visit forms part of Prime Minister Modi's ongoing three-nation tour covering Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.

Before arriving in Addis Ababa, the Prime Minister was in Amman, where he was received by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who extended a formal welcome at the airport.

During his engagements in Jordan, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Jordanian leadership for its hospitality and said the discussions would help advance bilateral relations.

Earlier, outlining the focus of the three-nation tour, the Prime Minister had said that the visit would centre on countries with which India shares deep civilisational links as well as robust contemporary partnerships.

Prime Minister Modi travelled to Ethiopia from Amman at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first visit to the African nation.

After completing his engagements in Ethiopia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to the Sultanate of Oman for the final leg of the tour, where he will hold discussions to strengthen bilateral cooperation further and meet with the Indian community.

