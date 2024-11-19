PM Modi interacts with several world leaders from Egypt, South Korea, and the EU on first day of G20 Summit in Rio

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], November 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following a busy first day at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, engaged in crucial bilateral meetings and several interactions on Monday. The Prime Minister shared details of his discussions through a series of posts on X, highlighting his engagements with global leaders including Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

Upon meeting the European Commission President Modi said, "India will keep working closely with the EU for global good."

On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi held an important meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Describing the meeting as "extremely productive," Modi emphasized the significance of India's Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UK. "In the coming years, we are eager to work closely in areas such as technology, green energy, security, innovation, and technology. We also want to add strength to trade as well as cultural linkages," PM Modi wrote on social media.

PM Modi also met with French President Emmanuel Macron, where the two leaders shared a warm embrace and congratulated each other on the successful hosting of the Paris Olympics and Paralympics earlier this year. Their discussions centered around strengthening cooperation in space, energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and other future-oriented sectors. "We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI, and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," PM Modi shared on X.

In his meeting with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, PM Modi discussed ways to improve investment linkages, particularly in renewable energy, green hydrogen, and the blue economy. Modi called the meeting "excellent" and highlighted how both nations could enhance cooperation in innovation and research. "Our Arctic Policy has led to further cementing of India-Norway bilateral relations," PM Modi noted.

Additionally, PM Modi held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on strengthening defense, security, trade, and technology ties. Modi underscored the importance of the India-Italy relationship, saying, "India-Italy friendship can greatly contribute to a better planet."

On the first day of the G20 Summit, PM Modi had a packed schedule, holding bilateral meetings with leaders from the UK, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, and Indonesia.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor