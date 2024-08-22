PM Modi invites Poland to join 'Make in India, Make for World' initiative

Warsaw, Aug 22 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday invited companies from Poland to join the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative as both countries decided to transform the bilateral relationship into a strategic partnership during his landmark Warsaw visit.

Addressing the media after holding talks with his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk at the Federal Chancellery, PM Modi highlighted that it was a significant day for India-Poland relations as the last visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Poland took place in 1979.

Tusk, on the other hand, termed it as a "great privilege" to host Prime Minister Modi on the eve of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"This is a sufficient illustration of the significance of this visit and your presence today. This is undoubtedly proof of the increasingly good relations between our countries, of the significance for the entire region, I will not exaggerate if I say for the entire world between India and Poland," said the Polish PM.

He mentioned that the whole world admires India for the consistently democratic nature of its governance, which is "not common in that part of the world".

Identifying several areas for mutual cooperation, PM Modi remarked that Poland is a world leader in the field of food processing and Polish companies can join the mega food parks being set up in India.

He also touched on the issue of the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia, saying that it remains a "matter of deep concern" for everyone.

"India firmly believes that no problem can be solved on the battlefield. The loss of lives of innocent people in any crisis has become the biggest challenge for the entire humanity. We support dialogue and diplomacy for the early restoration of peace and stability. For this, India, along with its friendly countries, is ready to provide all possible support," said Prime Minister Modi.

Emphasising that there is "no conflict of interests" between India and Poland, Tusk stated that both countries have always understood each other well, despite the distance, different traditions and history.

"But it is history that has taught us, as the Prime Minister and I emphasised today during our face-to-face conversation, how important it is to respect rules, borders, territorial integrity, sovereignty of states, the rule of law," he said.

Earlier, PM Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome as he reached the Federal Chancellery in Warsaw.

The meeting between the two leaders was followed by delegation-level talks. Before Thursday, PM Modi had met Tusk on four occasions in the latter's earlier capacity as the President of the European Council.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the bilateral trade between India and Poland remains substantial, in the order of US$6 billion, making Poland India's largest trading partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

Indian investments into Poland are estimated at around US$3 billion. And the Polish investments into India are around US$1 billion.

Poland has the sixth largest economy within the European Union and will hold the next Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

PM Modi is scheduled to call on Poland's President Andrzej Sebastian Duda later today and will also interact with select Polish business leaders and prominent Indologists.

From Poland, PM Modi will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelensky which will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine.

