PM Modi invites US President Biden to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Garcetti

New Delhi [India], September 20 : US President Joe Biden has been invited to India's January 26-Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital, the Ambassador of US to India, Eric Garcetti revealed on Wednesday.

Garcetti said the invitation was extended to Biden by PM Modi on the sidelines of the bilateral that took place between the two leaders at the recently concluded G20 Summit.

During this, India and the US also settled the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute.

Notably, the six previous disputes were resolved during PM Modi's state visit to the US.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed United States President Joseph R. Biden, Jr., to India today, reaffirming the close and enduring partnership between India and the United States. The leaders expressed their appreciation for the substantial progress underway to implement the ground breaking achievements of Prime Minister Modi’s historic, June 2023, visit to Washington,” the India-US joint statement read.

The two leaders called on their governments to continue the work of transforming the India-US Strategic Partnership across all dimensions of our multifaceted global agenda, based on trust and mutual understanding.

After the meeting, both the leaders lauded the India-US relations and said that the friendship between the two nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good.

The G20 Summit took place in New Delhi from September 9-10 under India's Presidency.

Notably, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was the chief guest at this year's Republic Day parade. In 2015, Barack Obama became the first US President to attend India's Republic Day parade as the chief guest.

